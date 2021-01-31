New River Valley sees several inches on top of previous snowfall

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Our latest snowstorm started to bring a little bit of snow overnight Saturday into Sunday, but the bulk of it picked up around 2:30 a.m. as our chief photographer was near the 105 in Radford.

Snow trucks were mostly salting in the beginning, but it was hard to keep up with the snowfall that didn’t let up until closer to 10 a.m.

The drive from Route 100 in Pulaski County to Blacksburg took nearly an hour under these early morning conditions and only one lane was plowed along I-81. In order to maintain control of the car it was difficult to go more than 25 miles per hour.

In Christiansburg, VDOT and Town of Christiansburg plow crews hit the road sometimes in groups of three, others just one at a time working to keep up with the snow.

As of 10 a.m., rain settled in and cold made way for a slippery surface on top of slushy and snowy roads. If you have to go out, leave plenty of time to get to your destination. If possible, plan to stay home so crews can continue to clean up the roads.

If you’re looking for a family-friendly activity you can build a snowman or snow creation outside and submit it to a competition in the Town of Christiansburg running through this week.

Blacksburg Transit has suspended service on Sunday.

