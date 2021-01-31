Advertisement

No serious injuries reported in Henrico County fire truck rollover

Henrico County fire truck crashes in snowy, icy weather
Henrico County fire truck crashes in snowy, icy weather(Henrico County Division of Fire)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four firefighters were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire engine rollover Sunday.

It happened in Henrico County, when the crew of Henrico Fire Engine 305 from the Lakeside Fire House was traveling north on Woodman Road, responding to a call for an unconscious person. The truck spun on the slippery, snowy road, went off the road and overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Henrico Police are investigating the crash.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly entire area could see winter storm impacts Sunday.
Winter storm brings a mixed bag of precipitation Sunday
A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
Areas of lingering mountain snow and patchy drizzle/frz. drizzle is possible for the morning...
Storm Warnings canceled as storm wraps up; scattered snow showers, ice possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
Matthew Modine stands with local actor Jeremy Ambler on the set for "Wrong Turn."
“Wrong Turn” movie features local actor

Latest News

At least six people died in a liquid nitrogen leak at a Georgia poultry plant.
Liquid nitrogen leak in Ga. poultry plant kills 6
Bedford County tractor-trailer crash closes all westbound lanes along US-460
Lynchburg Water Resources says that Governor Ralph Northam's proposed budget amendments could...
Crews working to repair water main break in Lynchburg
On this day, seven astronauts perished when the Space Shuttle Challenger exploded over Kennedy...
35 years ago NASA lost 7 astronauts when Challenger exploded