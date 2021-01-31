No serious injuries reported in Henrico County fire truck rollover

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four firefighters were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire engine rollover Sunday.

It happened in Henrico County, when the crew of Henrico Fire Engine 305 from the Lakeside Fire House was traveling north on Woodman Road, responding to a call for an unconscious person. The truck spun on the slippery, snowy road, went off the road and overturned. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Henrico Police are investigating the crash.

