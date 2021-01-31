Advertisement

Police investigating incident at NW Roanoke apartment complex

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are investigating an incident at the Afton Garden apartment complex at 8th Street and Hunt Avenue NW.

Police haven’t yet described what is happening, but crime scene tape is blocking off a large parking lot near the entrance early Sunday morning.

WDBJ7 reporters can see what appear to be two badly damaged cars. Police confirm one of the cars slid down a small hill into an apartment building, but no further information has been released.

Stay with WDBJ7 for information as the story develops.

