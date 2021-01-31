Positive percentage of COVID tests drops below 12%, new-case increase down

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 504,779 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, January 31, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,558 from the 502,221 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 4,309 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 758,477 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from Friday’s 697,914. Sunday’s number has not been released.

5,234,155 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with an 11.8% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 12.1% reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 6,494 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Saturday’s 6,449.

2,516 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, from Saturday’s count of 2,632.

40,322 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

