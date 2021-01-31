Snow storm affects downtown Roanoke restaurants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses in downtown Roanoke are making changes because of mother nature.

The restaurant Martin’s Downtown has decided to cancel it’s last brunch of their winter Sunday brunch series. The General Manager, Jason Martin, said it just didn’t feel worth it to keep the business open during severe weather. He said the restaurant has been successful during Roanoke’s restaurant week, so he is not concerned about the closure.

“Honestly, the timing is okay because we’ve had such a great week, so it’s kind of like, if it’s going to happen, at least we’re not getting kicked while we’re down, we’re kind of on a high right now, so it’s kind of like, you know what, it’s okay, we can take the day off. It doesn’t hurt as bad if it was a Friday night or something,” Martin said.

He said the restaurant isn’t normally open on Sundays but they will be open for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day, so that will also help make up for this loss of business.

