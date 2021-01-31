Snowy weather leads to mall closures Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several malls in southwest Virginia are closed Sunday because of heavy snow across the region.

Mall closures include Valley View and Tanglewood in Roanoke, River Ridge in Lynchburg and Uptown Christiansburg.

Due to Inclement Weather, River Ridge will be closed today, Sunday January 31, 2021. Posted by River Ridge Lynchburg on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Due to inclement weather Valley View Mall will be closed today, Sunday, Jan. 31. Those with exterior entrances may have varying hours. Please call ahead. Online Directory ➡️ https://bit.ly/36pOK91 Posted by Valley View Mall on Sunday, January 31, 2021

Due to inclement weather Uptown Christiansburg will be closed today January 31st, 2021 Check with Department Stores for their hours. Be safe everyone! Posted by Uptown Christiansburg on Sunday, January 31, 2021

