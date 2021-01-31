Advertisement

State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday

I-95 Crash in Hanover County
I-95 Crash in Hanover County(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Virginia State Police responded to almost 270 traffic crashes and 240 disabled vehicles between midnight and 2 p.m. Sunday.

That’s despite advisories for Virginians to avoid travel because of snowy, slick roads, according to police.

The majority of crashes Sunday involved only damage to vehicles, with no serious injuries, according to police.   

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Virginia State Police have responded to (see map):

Appomattox Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 35 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 24 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 24 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes

Richmond Division: 44 Disabled Vehicles & 89 Traffic Crashes  

Salem Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 31 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes  

Virginians are still advised to avoid travel through Sunday evening. Less traffic allows VDOT crews to continue clearing and treating the roads.

Tips for safe travel from Virginia State Police:

• Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

• Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.

• Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

• Slow speed for conditions.

• Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

• Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

