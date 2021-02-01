A light wintry mix early with mountain snow

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued through Monday morning due to expected slick roads from freezing rain/drizzle along with freezing fog. The advisories run until 10 AM. A few more light snow showers are possible Monday as well early in the day. Quiet, but cold and breezy weather returns after Monday.

MONDAY MORNING IMPACTS

Hi-res models suggest a quick burst of snow and possible sleet and freezing drizzle is possible around sunrise as the backside of storm moves through Monday.

Hazardous travel is possible through Monday. Untreated, rural and neighborhood roads may still be snow and ice covered for the morning commute

Any additional snow/ice/rain will be light Monday but could reduce visibility and/or lead to early morning slick spots

Winter Weather Alerts remain active through10AM. (WDBJ)

Watch for black ice, freezing fog and some mountain snow showers this morning.

Clouds will hinder a big rise in temperatures, highs Monday afternoon reach the mid to upper 30s which will allow some melting of snow and ice. Winds also remain light, but switch to the northwest. Don’t worry, we should still have some leftover to play in for at least another day.

Areas of lingering mountain snow and patchy drizzle/frz. drizzle is possible for the morning commute. (WDBJ7)

REST OF THE WEEK

We remain chilly Tuesday through Thursday with highs only in the upper 30s under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low 20s. Winds will also be an issue Tuesday and Wednesday with strong gusts possible, especially for higher elevations.

Strong winds and frigid temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

By Friday, another system rolls into the Mid-Atlantic with rain showers and highs nearing 50°.

Models diverge on what happens with the late-week front heading into Super Bowl weekend. There is a possibility the front stalls and allows for a system out of the south to bring rain and/or snow to our area. Still too early to say much about this, but we’ll keep you posted!

Extremely cold weather moves in for the second week of February along with the potential for wintry weather. (WDBJ)

