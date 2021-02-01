Body found inside Nelson Co. home following fire

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was found dead in a home that caught fire Sunday night in Nelson County.

The Lovingston Fire Department said the fire in the 100 block of Farrar Lane was reported just after 9 p.m. The report stated a person was possibly inside the home.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the entire house when they arrived. A quick attack was made on the outside, and once the fire was knocked down, crews entered to continue extinguishing and to search for anyone inside.

The search was temporarily halted because of compromised floors and a collapsed roof. Crews found a body inside the home when they were able to re-enter safely; the department said the scene was immediately turned over to law enforcement for investigation.

Fire crews remained on scene to assist the Virginia State Police and to continue fire operations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.