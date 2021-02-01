Advertisement

Body found inside Nelson Co. home following fire

Fire.
Fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was found dead in a home that caught fire Sunday night in Nelson County.

The Lovingston Fire Department said the fire in the 100 block of Farrar Lane was reported just after 9 p.m. The report stated a person was possibly inside the home.

Crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the entire house when they arrived. A quick attack was made on the outside, and once the fire was knocked down, crews entered to continue extinguishing and to search for anyone inside.

The search was temporarily halted because of compromised floors and a collapsed roof. Crews found a body inside the home when they were able to re-enter safely; the department said the scene was immediately turned over to law enforcement for investigation.

Fire crews remained on scene to assist the Virginia State Police and to continue fire operations.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads likely due to freezing rain and fog.
Spotty snow showers, freezing fog possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
SW Virginia Snow
Let’s see your snow photos!
I-95 Crash in Hanover County
State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday
Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

Latest News

Former Rockbridge Regional Jail Superintendent John Higgins during a Rockbridge Board of...
Former Rockbridge jail superintendent found guilty of inmate abuse, fraud
COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Southwest Virginia timelines, locations, websites and more
Monday Midday Forecast
Passenger killed in Pittsylvania County crash Sunday