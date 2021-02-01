Christiansburg Public Works moves from clearing roads to sidewalks and some trails

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Public Works crews had trucks out this morning to plow remaining slick spots.

Town officials says many of their trucks are all back at the Public Works Operations Center getting cleaned up.

Public Works crews are currently working on clearing sidewalks downtown and along our major arteries. Parks and Recreation crews are also out working on plowing all of the trails in town, including the Huckleberry Trail and the trails in town parks. Officials add the Huckleberry Trail is already clear and passable, but there are a few slick spots that crews are still working on addressing.

Crews and trucks will be on remain on standby tonight to monitor the weather in case the area receives any additional precipitation.

