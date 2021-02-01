Advertisement

Christiansburg Public Works moves from clearing roads to sidewalks and some trails

Officials say snow crews will still be on standby overnight.
Officials say snow crews will still be on standby overnight.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Christiansburg Public Works crews had trucks out this morning to plow remaining slick spots.

Town officials says many of their trucks are all back at the Public Works Operations Center getting cleaned up.

Public Works crews are currently working on clearing sidewalks downtown and along our major arteries. Parks and Recreation crews are also out working on plowing all of the trails in town, including the Huckleberry Trail and the trails in town parks. Officials add the Huckleberry Trail is already clear and passable, but there are a few slick spots that crews are still working on addressing.

Crews and trucks will be on remain on standby tonight to monitor the weather in case the area receives any additional precipitation.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads likely due to freezing rain and fog.
Spotty snow showers, freezing fog possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
SW Virginia Snow
Let’s see your snow photos!
I-95 Crash in Hanover County
State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday
Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

Latest News

Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police release name of man who died in shooting Sunday morning at NW Roanoke apartment complex
New parking spots are available in the 800 block of Main Street as well as 10th Street.
Portions of Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project open for parking, enforcement begins
Courtesy Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group
Old Dish Network call center in Christiansburg sold to Moog, Inc.
Simmons says Sunday's effort was a success.
Lynchburg Public Works plows to success despite short staffing