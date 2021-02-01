Advertisement

Downtown Roanoke launches gift card incentive program

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke, Inc. has a new incentive to get people shopping locally.

A new gift card incentive program is designed to bring people to Downtown Roanoke to shop and dine. Those interested can buy a $25 gift card and receive a bonus $25 gift certificate in return, doubling the amount of money they can spend downtown.

DRI said the gift certificates will be accepted at 51 businesses in the area and must be used by March 14, 2021.

Only 1,000 bonus certificates will be available, and DRI expects them to go quickly. The purchased gift cards do not have an expiration date, but DRI is encouraging people to use them sooner rather than later in order to put as much money into local businesses as possible.

Online sales for the incentive program begin 8 a.m. Wednesday, February 3. For more information, click here.

