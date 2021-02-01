How much snow fell? Check out totals from around the region
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday and Sunday’s storm delivered the first significant snow since December 2018 for many hometowns. Totals generally ranged from 2″ to 5″ with localized higher amounts of 6″+ where the heavier snow bands setup.
Click the link below to view a list of snowfall totals as reported to the National Weather Service from storm spotters.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.