How much snow fell? Check out totals from around the region

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday and Sunday’s storm delivered the first significant snow since December 2018 for many hometowns. Totals generally ranged from 2″ to 5″ with localized higher amounts of 6″+ where the heavier snow bands setup.

Click the link below to view a list of snowfall totals as reported to the National Weather Service from storm spotters.

RNK issues Public Information Statement (PNS) at Jan 31, 7:38 PM EST ...Snowfall Reports in Past 12 Hours... https://t.co/MvDsvMMwlY — IEMBot RNK (@iembot_rnk) February 1, 2021

