How much snow fell? Check out totals from around the region

By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday and Sunday’s storm delivered the first significant snow since December 2018 for many hometowns. Totals generally ranged from 2″ to 5″ with localized higher amounts of 6″+ where the heavier snow bands setup.

Click the link below to view a list of snowfall totals as reported to the National Weather Service from storm spotters.

