Lynchburg healthcare workers offered free rides following snowfall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - An early Sunday morning snow turned Lynchburg white to close out January.

Some folks made their way out to clean off their cars while others turned to their neighbors for help.

“I’m just extremely grateful for people like this taking the time out of their day to do something good for somebody else,” said Dennis Murphy.

Murphy was one of many healthcare workers who reached out to Chris Dumond - a member of a local off-road club - for help.

While primary roads first saw plows Sunday, many secondary roads were not yet touched.

Dumond says this made for an opportunity to give back to the healthcare community.

“Those folks have been working so hard over the last 12 months, especially the last three months. It was a way to sort of recognize them and help them out especially,” said Dumond.

Dumond organized an effort to offer rides to healthcare staff who needed to get to work.

Murphy works in a senior living community kitchen and says the residents need staff to be there for them every day – even during times of slick travel.

“These people are confined to the community and I was pointed out that if we don’t show up for work, they don’t eat,” said Murphy.

The rides are free of charge and ran all day. They mean a lot to those who need to safely traverse the roads.

“Seeing people out here looking out for the community, helping out in times like this, weather like this, it just speaks volumes to me,” said Murphy.

Dumond says they’ll plan a similar outreach later in the season if the area gets another significant snowfall.

