Lynchburg Public Works plows to success despite short staffing

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Lynchburg’s first plowable snow of 2021 melts and the trucks make their final runs Monday, Lynchburg Public Works is reflecting on Sunday’s efforts.

“We didn’t have any big, major accidents or any real big problems and again we did catch a bit of a break with the storm being a little bit less than what we thought it might be, but overall it went very, very well,” said Clay Simmons, deputy director.

Simmons says they were down on both staff and experience, but that didn’t slow them down.

He says crews were able to get out ahead of the storm, leading to many primary roads staying clear.

But what was the biggest lesson learned?

“They’re tired,” said Simmons. “They’re surprised at how much endurance it really takes. We had several folks comment on how wiped out they were.”

He says operating trucks takes multiple areas of focus - anything from plow placement to speed and salt spreading.

“You’re doing all of that for usually a 12 to 14 hour shift, almost straight,” said Simmons, noting some breaks are incorporated.

But the department wasn’t alone.

Public works hired a private contractor - RSG Landscaping - to help due to their low staff count. Simmons says that low count stemmed from vacancies and coronavirus outings, but says RSG was a critical piece to Sunday’s success.

“They were seen as being a big help with this particular storm event,” said Simmons. He says they’ll review Sunday’s efforts with RSG to see what could be done better in the future.

Trucks will be on standby as eyes turn to another potential event this weekend.

