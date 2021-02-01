Old Dish Network call center in Christiansburg sold to Moog, Inc.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The 101,500-square foot and over 19 acres property of the old Dish Network call center in Christiansburg has been sold, according to announcement from the Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group.

The facility in Falling Branch Corporate Park (400 Technology Drive) was sold for $6,500,000 to Moog, Inc. which designs and manufactures advanced motion control products for aerospace, defense, industrial and medical applications.

According to Poe & Cronk Real Estate, the new company is “keeping great jobs in the area and bringing in many more new ones.”

Moog is expected to convert the building to a production facility with improvements costing over $3,000,000 and be home to the company’s expanding Industrial Components Group. A nearby Moog facility along South Main Street is being vacated as part of their expansion projects.

