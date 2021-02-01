Advertisement

Passenger killed in Pittsylvania County crash Sunday

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man early Sunday.

Police say the crash happened January 31 at 2:34 a.m. on Route 41, just north of Route 750 in Pittsylvania County.

The driver of a Mazda MX-6 was headed south on Route 41, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The passenger, Daniel Foster Adams, 24, of Vernon Hill, Va. died at the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say charges are pending.

