People enjoy playing and working in the snow on Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People got to enjoy snow for the first time in a while. Folks say it wasn’t as much snow as they were hoping for, but they were just happy for any snow at all.

Some people were sledding in the snow, while others were working to remove it.

A snow day means sledding for many.

“Sledding, enjoying all these people together, it is what it is, it’s a ritual . . . I was what 3, 4 years old out here doing this, I was better back then than I am now, I’m actually just scared of getting hurt,” Mario Tomasevic said.

He and his friend Ryan Toney came out to the slopes behind Monterey Elementary School in Roanoke--a popular spot for sledding, tubing and even snowboarding.

“It’s just fun, the only bad part is walking up, we need like a lift here,” Toney said.

And some people even took their sleds over to Elmwood Park.

“We woke up and saw snow covering the ground and it still felt like good packing snow, good sledding snow, so we headed down to Elmwood Park, really great sledding hills down there, you really get some solid air down there, I hurt myself many times there before, and I already feel it,” Ben Heithoff said.

He and his friends said playing in the snow is the perfect way to celebrate a birthday.

Madeline Kirby explained, “But yeah, just celebrating Sarah’s birthday, we all have the day off which is a rarity, so I feel like you have to take advantage, especially with everything going on in the past year, we’ve been stuck inside.”

And that’s exactly why Maisha Hibbert decided to get outdoors--not playing in the snow but removing it from her driveway.

“I’ve been on maternity leave and cooped up in the house with the baby, so I used this opportunity to come outside,” Hibbert said.

Conrad Huband has worked over 20 hours removing the snow for Valley Landscaping, but even he says he doesn’t mind it.

“I love working in the snow, it’s long hours, but its rewarding . . . Very easy snow to remove, it was very dry at first, got wet as it warmed up,” Huband said.

Whether playing or working in the snow, there’s something about this white fluff that always seems to light people up.

“You got to get in touch with your inner 12-year-old,” Heithoff said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.