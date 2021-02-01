Police release name of man who died in shooting Sunday morning at NW Roanoke apartment complex
Police were alerted early Sunday morning to a person with a gunshot wound
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say Cleveland Kilgore, 28 of Roanoke, died at the hospital Sunday after he was found hours earlier in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue NW with a serious gunshot wound.
No arrests were made in this case.
Check back for updates.
Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to properly send). According to Roanoke Police, both can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.