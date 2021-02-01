Advertisement

Portions of Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project open for parking, enforcement begins

New parking spots are available in the 800 block of Main Street as well as 10th Street.
New parking spots are available in the 800 block of Main Street as well as 10th Street.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve had trouble finding a parking spot in downtown Lynchburg, more spaces have opened up.

Those spots are along stretches of the Main Street Renewal Project. They can be found in the 800 block of Main Street and at 10th Street, between Main and Church Streets.

Enforcement of the those spots’ time restrictions is in effect.

Project managers say Main Street is prepped for the incoming traffic conversion this summer when it will turn from a one-way into a two-way street.

The renewal project is scheduled to be complete July 1.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads likely due to freezing rain and fog.
Spotty snow showers, freezing fog possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
SW Virginia Snow
Let’s see your snow photos!
I-95 Crash in Hanover County
State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday
Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

Latest News

Courtesy Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group
Old Dish Network call center in Christiansburg sold to Moog, Inc.
Simmons says Sunday's effort was a success.
Lynchburg Public Works plows to success despite short staffing
Most main roads, like here in downtown Roanoke, were clear by Monday.
VDOT makes progress clearing secondary roads of snow, now focused on gravel roads
COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Southwest Virginia timelines, locations, websites and more