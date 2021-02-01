Portions of Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project open for parking, enforcement begins

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve had trouble finding a parking spot in downtown Lynchburg, more spaces have opened up.

Those spots are along stretches of the Main Street Renewal Project. They can be found in the 800 block of Main Street and at 10th Street, between Main and Church Streets.

Enforcement of the those spots’ time restrictions is in effect.

Project managers say Main Street is prepped for the incoming traffic conversion this summer when it will turn from a one-way into a two-way street.

The renewal project is scheduled to be complete July 1.

