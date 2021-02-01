President Biden meets with GOP senators to talk about “American Rescue Plan”
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Watch a stream of President Biden and Vice President Harris meeting Monday evening with Republican US senators about the “American Rescue Plan, an emergency legislative package designed, according to the White House, to “fund vaccinations, provide immediate direct relief to families bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis, and support struggling communities.”