Advertisement

President Biden meets with GOP senators to talk about “American Rescue Plan”

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Watch a stream of President Biden and Vice President Harris meeting Monday evening with Republican US senators about the “American Rescue Plan, an emergency legislative package designed, according to the White House, to “fund vaccinations, provide immediate direct relief to families bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis, and support struggling communities.”

Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks

Most Read

Slick roads likely due to freezing rain and fog.
Spotty snow showers, freezing fog possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
SW Virginia Snow
Let’s see your snow photos!
I-95 Crash in Hanover County
State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday
Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
Biden to meet Republicans who propose lesser virus aid, smaller stimulus checks
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden threatens sanctions on Myanmar after military coup
This Black History Mouth, a look at the struggles and triumphs of Black people who faced...
Black History Month 2021: Resilience despite COVID-19
President Joe Biden will meet with a group of Republicans to negotiate a COVID-19 relief bill.
COVID stimulus talks: Biden to meet with GOP senators