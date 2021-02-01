Advertisement

Republicans in Ohio want June 14th to be known as ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

Ohio House Democrats opposed the proposal, stating that June 14 is the wrong day for the...
Ohio House Democrats opposed the proposal, stating that June 14 is the wrong day for the holiday. June 14 is also Flag Day, a national holiday.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WVLT/WLBT)- Two Ohio lawmakers proposed a bill to name a day after former President Donald Trump.

Republican Representatives Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus sent an email to colleagues asking them to cosponsor their bill in order to “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” said the Cross and Stoltzfus said in a letter to colleagues.

Ohio House Democrats opposed the proposal, stating that June 14 is the wrong day for the holiday. June 14 is also Flag Day, a national holiday.

Flag Day commemorates when the American flag was adopted, on June 14 in 1777.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads likely due to freezing rain and fog.
Spotty snow showers, freezing fog possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
SW Virginia Snow
Let’s see your snow photos!
I-95 Crash in Hanover County
State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday
Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
VACCINE INFO: Southwest Virginia timelines, locations, websites and more
Former Rockbridge Regional Jail Superintendent John Higgins during a Rockbridge Board of...
Former Rockbridge jail superintendent found guilty of inmate abuse, fraud
Fire.
Body found inside Nelson Co. home following fire
Monday Midday Forecast
Passenger killed in Pittsylvania County crash Sunday