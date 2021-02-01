Republicans in Ohio want June 14th to be known as ‘President Donald J. Trump Day’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WVLT/WLBT)- Two Ohio lawmakers proposed a bill to name a day after former President Donald Trump.

Republican Representatives Jon Cross and Reggie Stoltzfus sent an email to colleagues asking them to cosponsor their bill in order to “celebrate one of the greatest presidents in American history.”

“Let’s show the 3,154,834 Ohio voters who cast their ballot to re-elect Donald J. Trump that we as a legislature recognize the accomplishments of his administration,” said the Cross and Stoltzfus said in a letter to colleagues.

Ohio House Democrats opposed the proposal, stating that June 14 is the wrong day for the holiday. June 14 is also Flag Day, a national holiday.

Flag Day commemorates when the American flag was adopted, on June 14 in 1777.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.