Advertisement

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies at 44

Dustin Diamond, known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in “Saved by the Bell” died Monday at...
Dustin Diamond, known for playing Samuel “Screech” Powers in “Saved by the Bell” died Monday at age 44.(Source: CNN)
By MARK KENNEDY
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44.

“Dustin did not suffer. He did not have to lie submerged in pain. For that, we are grateful,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later that he had cancer.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock last fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.” In December 2013, Diamond appeared on an episode of OWN’s “Where Are They Now?” and became a house member in the 12th season of “Celebrity Big Brother.”

Diamond was sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve four months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

“Dustin was a humorous and high-spirited individual whose greatest passion was to make others laugh. He was able to sense and feel other peoples’ emotions to such a length that he was able to feel them too — a strength and a flaw, all in one,” wrote Paul.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads likely due to freezing rain and fog.
Spotty snow showers, freezing fog possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
SW Virginia Snow
Let’s see your snow photos!
I-95 Crash in Hanover County
State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday
Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

Latest News

Delta bans 950 people for violating mask rule.
950 Delta passengers banned for violating company’s mask mandate
Former Rockbridge Regional Jail Superintendent John Higgins during a Rockbridge Board of...
Former Rockbridge jail superintendent found guilty of inmate abuse, fraud
Fire.
Body found inside Nelson Co. home following fire
Theaters were among the venues emptied out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
How COVID-19 changed the world as we know it