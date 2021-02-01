Sen. Amanda Chase files civil rights complaint against Virginia Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - An attorney for Virginia State Senator Amanda Chase is filing a lawsuit Monday against the Senate of Virginia for a civil rights violation, related to the public censure issued against Chase.

Chase, a Republican candidate for Virginia governor, was issued a public censure from the senate which she says violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, as well as the First Amendment, along with “a total disregard to follow its [the Virginia Senate] own due process rules in issuing the censure.” The lawsuit alleges Chase is being singled out for holding unpopular political positions that the majority of the Virginia Senate disagrees with. It also alleges the censure was for speech and expression that is protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

A release from Senator Chase’s campaign said she “is seeking the issuance of a temporary permanent injunction against the Defendant Susan Clarke Schaar from allowing the publication of SR91 in the official journal of the Virginia Senate” pending the outcome of the case. Chase also wants a declaratory judgement that the censure violated her First Amendments rights, and a declaratory judgment that she did not engage in disorderly behavior pursuant to Article Four Section Seven of the Virginia Constitution, among other requests.

