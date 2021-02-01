Advertisement

VDOT makes progress clearing secondary roads of snow, now focused on gravel roads

Most main roads, like here in downtown Roanoke, were clear by Monday.
Most main roads, like here in downtown Roanoke, were clear by Monday.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After Sunday’s snow, roads are looking much clearer Monday than originally expected.

WDBJ7 checked in with the Virginia Department of Transportation to hear more about their progress in treating roads.

The sun was out in Roanoke Monday--helping melt away the snow from most of our roads, after the star city got around 5 inches of snow on Sunday.

“The biggest concern today was of course the icing we saw this morning, and that’s hopefully starting to melt,” VDOT Spokesman Jason Bond said.

Many secondary roads and neighborhood streets were still mostly covered with snow on Sunday. But a day later, roads are looking more clean and safe to drive on.

“The sun has come out and things are starting to melt, and we definitely and made good progress yesterday on secondary roads and and neighborhood streets, we made one pass on all of those paved routes last night,” Bond said.

And any crews out Monday are mainly treating gravel roads.

“Making some additional passes, particularly our unpaved roads, so we’ve been hitting those hard today,” Bond said.

But we’re not completely in the clear just yet because there is a chance of some refreezing taking place over Monday night.

“So we are hoping the roads will dry today with the winds and the sun being out, hopefully that will dry out some of this moisture on these roads so we won’t see the refreezing tonight. We’ll have folks out monitoring the refreezing in some areas,” Bond explained.

And Bond said there is also some concern with more precipitation hitting border counties, so they will be monitoring those conditions as well.

“We were expecting possibly more precipitation yesterday afternoon and into overnight, but we didn’t see as much as that so we were very fortunate to be able to get out there and make progress much sooner than we thought we were going to,” Bond said.

