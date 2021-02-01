VDOT warns drivers about possible icy conditions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Department of Transportation is asking people to be careful behind the wheel and stay home if you can.

Crews are still working to clear secondary roads and neighborhood streets. They say they are worried about a refreeze overnight that will make clearing our roadways a little more challenging and dangerous for drivers.

“Pavement temperatures are still low at this time and our temperatures in the air will get colder tonight as well, so if you’re having to go out in the morning, you really do want to be careful, use some extra caution,” VDOT Spokesperson Jen Ward said.

VDOT is also asking everyone to clear off all that snow and ice on their cars before they drive anywhere in the coming days.

