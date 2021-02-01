Advertisement

Wise County students connect with new Starlink internet service

Students in Wise County receive new high-speed internet service delivered by satellite.
Students in Wise County receive new high-speed internet service delivered by satellite.
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WISE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Wise County are some of the first in the country to benefit from a new high speed internet service delivered by satellite.

45 households are now taking advantage of a pilot project with the company SpaceX.

Wise County Public Schools received the equipment last month. Computer technicians installed the satellite receivers over the last few weeks. The units were activated early, and the service officially started on Monday.

Scott Kiser is the Director of Technology for Wise County Public Schools.

“We do hope to see this grow here in Wise County and beyond as well, as there are many students across the state of Virginia who have no other option,” Kiser told WDBJ7, “but they need the internet access now.”

Wise County would like to double or perhaps triple the number of households that have access to the Starlink service.

