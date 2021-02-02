A wind advisory continues; Gusts top 40mph at times

Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy with a few brief snow showers or sleet as the back edge of the storm moves through. Any melting yesterday could cause a refreeze this morning so watch for slick spots for the morning commute.

Clouds will hinder a big rise in temperatures again Tuesday. Meanwhile, a strengthening storm across the Northeast will cause winds to rapidly increase throughout Tuesday and remain gusty into Wednesday.

WIND ADVISORIES

Wind Advisories have been issued for Tuesday through early Wednesday for gusts that will increase from the northwest reaching 30-50mph at times. The strongest gusts will be in the ridge tops.

Strong winds return Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 30-50mph. (WDBJ)

Wind chills will also be an issue as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Feels like temperatures will be about 8-10° cooler than the air temperature once you factor in the frigid air, especially in the mornings. Bundle up.

Along with the wind, we will also need to account for the fact some of the trees still have snow on them. The added wind could be enough to bring them toppling onto power lines, so scattered outages are possible.

Aside from the mountain snow flurries, dry air remains in place through Thursday. By Friday, another system rolls into the Mid-Atlantic with rain showers and highs nearing 50°.

Models diverge on what happens with the late-week front heading into Super Bowl weekend. There is a possibility the front stalls and allows for a system out of the south to bring rain and/or snow to our area. Still too early to say much about this, but we’ll keep you posted!

Several models suggest a low may develop along a stalled front this weekend. This could bring another round of wintry precipitation into the area. (WDBJ)

DOWNLOAD THE WDBJ7 WEATHER APP as we’ll send changes, updates and videos there first.