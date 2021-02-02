Blacksburg 17-year-old finds farming future during pandemic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -A 17-year-old has found his passion during the pandemic, deciding to take over the family farm and start his own business. It all began when classes were held virtually during the pandemic.

Parker Epperley has always had to do chores on the family farm, but he really dove into finding his own passion when he couldn’t play sports this year and had a little extra time. Right now he’s a junior at Blacksburg High School.

“Farming there’s always a different opportunity every day,” Epperley said. “Each day you don’t know what’s next, what’s going to come.”

It’s a passion Epperley found way back on the first day of virtual school last March.

“He hooked his phone up to the tractor and he mowed 20 acres of hay while he went to school that day,” said his father Brad Epperley. “It’s not an easy job by any means and most kids today would be either inside or maybe sledding, but Parker’s up 6:30 to 7 o’clock in the morning. He’s going and feeding and doing those types of things.”

Epperley’s passion is something his dad is proud of him doing, keeping the Shorter Farms tradition alive that began in 1963.

“With the pandemic I think people realize that maybe food and vegetables wouldn’t be here without us,” Epperley said. “That just kind of opened my eyes and gave me an opportunity.”

He built this greenhouse with his grandfather and girlfriend then grew his own crops, selling them all throughout the summer truly finding his niche.

“With farming there’s no days off,” Epperley said. “You wake up and it’s the same routine but different each day. It’s a think you have to love if you want to do it.”

It’s hard work that’s bound to pay off.

“It’s fun doing it,” he said. “Each day is rewarding. You don’t ever get tired of farming.”

Epperley still wants to go to college and play football but he has also decided to study vet science so he can keep his business going.

