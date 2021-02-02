Card-making kits help send love for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - PLAY Roanoke is making it easy to get creative and send some love this Valentine’s Day.

The Parks and Rec Department is giving you everything you need to make your own homemade Valentine’s Day cards.

You can reserve your kit for $12 up until Friday of this week.

Organizers say it’s a safe and fun way to remind someone that you’re thinking of them.

“So this is a great way to reach out and send out a little love and a hug through the mail or even drop it off at a friend’s house. It’s a great way to stay distant but still let people know that you care about them.” Community Recreation Supervisor Lauren Woodson said.

The kits will be available for pick up this weekend at Starr Hill Pilot Brewery in Roanoke.

