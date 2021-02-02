Advertisement

CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations

(NBC12)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - CVS Health announced Tuesday it would begin administering COVID-19 vaccines at 28 locations across Virginia beginning February 11.

Appointments may become available for booking as early as February 9, as stores receive shipments of the vaccine. This is a limited rollout, sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program. Approximately 26,000 doses will be available, according to CVS Health. Participating pharmacies are spread throughout Virginia and include locations in Bedford, Blacksburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville and Roanoke, among others. More locations and appointments will become available as the vaccine supply increases.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient, and familiar manner,” said Karen S. Lynch, president and chief executive officer of CVS Health. “We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our frontline colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic.”

The vaccines will only be available to those meeting state requirements, which the company says will be confirmed by the state before the rollout. Those interested must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without internet access can call customer service at 800-746-7287.

The availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the commonwealth is part of an initial 11-state rollout that includes approximately 335 CVS pharmacy locations across the country.The company said it would eventually be able to administer 20-25 million shots a month.

CVS Health is also working to vaccinate residents and staff in more than 870 long-term care facilities in Virginia. First doses provided by CVS Health at these facilities will be completed by mid-February, with second doses underway, according to the company. More information can be found here.

