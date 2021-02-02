Advertisement

Economic Development Authority of Amherst County looks to improve Amelon Commerce Center

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. (WDBJ) - The Economic Development Authority of Amherst County wants to make some changes to one of its sites.

They say they want to adjust some of the land at the Amelon Commerce Center. They’re looking to flatten a couple lots to make them pad-ready.

They say that process is critical in attracting more businesses.

County administration would have to OK the move, as the EDA doesn’t own all the land.

“Most businesses that are coming in now - it is speed to business: How quickly can you get this building up? And so, if you wanna attract a business, you need to be ready and that means having a pad-ready site,” said Victoria Hanson, economic development director.

They’re also applying for a grant to help construct a new 45,000 square foot industrial building at the site.

