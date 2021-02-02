Former Rocky Mount police officers plead not guilty to federal charges

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two recently-fired Rocky Mount police officers pleaded not guilty February 2 to federal charges connected to their appearance at the violent protest at the US Capitol January 6.

Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker face charges including being on restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

The protests took place as Congress was in the process of making the presidential electoral college vote official.

In an earlier court hearing, both men were told they must stay away from DC until further notice, except for court proceedings, though they are likely to be virtual. Robertson also was told to give up his passport; Fracker doesn’t have one.

The prosecution also wanted GPS monitoring for both men, but the judge didn’t grant that, after both men said they are veterans and understand the order to stay away from DC.

The judge granted a $15,000 unsecured bond for both men, and told them they are not allowed to have firearms at home until further notice. Their travel is restricted for now to the Western District of Virginia, and they are not allowed to join any public assemblies.

