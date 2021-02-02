Governor announces new funding round for abandoned mine land projects

(WDBJ) - A new fourth round of funding is now available for projects in Southwest Virginia looking to develop the land of abandoned mines to apply for.

A total of $10 million is up for claim through numerous grants.

“The Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program provides important opportunities to repurpose land and water impacted by abandoned mines to advance renewable energy and revitalize historically disadvantaged communities in Southwest Virginia,” added Governor Northam Tuesday.

The eligible candidates are to reclaim the historic mining features and promote innovative renewable energy solutions, agricultural advancements, etc. Projects are expected to boost the economy of Southwest Virginia’s coalfields and improve the environment while advancing the Commonwealth’s clean energy goals.

Applications can be submitted through April 1, 2021 to Tarah.Kesterson@dmme.virginia.gov. Click here for applications and more on the funds.

