High wind causes safety hazards; two tractor trailers overturn on I-77
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on I-77 can expect delays due to two overturned tractor trailers in Carroll County.
The accident is at mile marker 2.9 and has shut down the right north lane.
VDOT urges drivers to use caution Tuesday as extremely high gusts of wind are present, up to 50 mph. The department said in addition to the overturned big rigs, there are downed trees.
Those driving should slow down and exercise caution.
