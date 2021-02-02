Advertisement

High wind causes safety hazards; two tractor trailers overturn on I-77

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on I-77 can expect delays due to two overturned tractor trailers in Carroll County.

The accident is at mile marker 2.9 and has shut down the right north lane.

VDOT urges drivers to use caution Tuesday as extremely high gusts of wind are present, up to 50 mph. The department said in addition to the overturned big rigs, there are downed trees.

Those driving should slow down and exercise caution.

Click here for updates from VDOT.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Amanda Chase
Sen. Amanda Chase files civil rights complaint against Virginia Senate
Strong winds return Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 30-50mph.
Wind Advisories issued; Gusts top 40mph at times Tuesday
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police release name of man who died in shooting Sunday morning at NW Roanoke apartment complex
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
How much snow fell? Check out totals from around the region

Latest News

New parking spots are available in the 800 block of Main Street as well as 10th Street.
Portions of Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project open for parking
Passenger killed in Pittsylvania County crash Sunday
I-95 Crash in Hanover County
State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday
Henrico County fire truck crashes in snowy, icy weather
No serious injuries reported in Henrico County fire truck rollover