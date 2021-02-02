High wind causes safety hazards; two tractor trailers overturn on I-77

Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers on I-77 can expect delays due to two overturned tractor trailers in Carroll County.

The accident is at mile marker 2.9 and has shut down the right north lane.

VDOT urges drivers to use caution Tuesday as extremely high gusts of wind are present, up to 50 mph. The department said in addition to the overturned big rigs, there are downed trees.

Those driving should slow down and exercise caution.

Click here for updates from VDOT.

HIGH WIND AND CRASH ALERT I-77: Extremely high gusts of wind up to 50 mph are present. Two tractor trailers have overturned and trees are down. Expect some delays. Slow your speed and use caution. Follow @511southwestva for updates. pic.twitter.com/HqOPf7T4Sw — VDOT Salem (@VaDOTSalem) February 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.