John Deere Gator stolen from E.C. Glass

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help after a John Deere Gator was stolen from the property of E.C. Glass High School this past weekend.

Officers were alerted on January 30 about the vehicle. It is painted blue with a letter “G” on the back of it.

Anyone with security or doorbell footage can contact 434-455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal. Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-944-6094 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.