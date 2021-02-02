Advertisement

John Deere Gator stolen from E.C. Glass

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are asking for the public’s help after a John Deere Gator was stolen from the property of E.C. Glass High School this past weekend.

Officers were alerted on January 30 about the vehicle. It is painted blue with a letter “G” on the back of it.

Anyone with security or doorbell footage can contact 434-455-6065 or use the Neighbors portal. Anyone with helpful tips can contact 434-944-6094 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

