“Just turn yourself in.” Mom of Lynchburg shooting victim pleads for justice

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police continue to look for three suspects in connection with a fatal January shooting, and are also looking for two teenage persons of interest.

Lynchburg Police have named three people as suspects in the killing of Samantha Robinson:

-Dia Montae Cedrik Taylor, 19, of Lynchburg, who also has an outstanding arrest warrant for a probation violation on firearms charges unrelated to this incident

-Najiee J’hode Turner, 20, of Lynchburg

-Leondre Tymere Strange, 19, of Lynchburg. He has three outstanding arrest warrants unrelated to this incident. possession of firearm by convicted felon., carrying concealed weapon, obstructing justice

Samantha Robinson, 28, died at a hospital; she had been shot in the side with a bullet that entered her vehicle as she was driving down 12th Street January 21.

At a February 2 news conference, Jill Rice, Robinson’s mother, said, “My daughter shouldn’t been deserved to get killed. She was my baby girl. The only thing I want is justice for my daughter and my grandson. I don’t hate nobody. I wasn’t raised like that. Just turn yourself in. That’s all I’m asking you. Turn yourself in for justice. And my grandbaby. It’s a hard pill to swallow when you lose a baby at a young age. I thought at least I’d be the first one to go. But to lose my baby, I can never ever ever ever forget it. Her smile. She called me every morning to tell me she loved me... it’s terrible. So if anybody knows anything, please come forward for my baby and my grandson and my family.”

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said, “All Samantha was guilty of was driving down the road. Nothing more, nothing less.” He said he doesn’t know whether Robinson knew the suspects.

He said police are looking for two other people, aged 15 and 16, believed to have been in the vicinity; police believe they are potential witnesses.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter a tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

