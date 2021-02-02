Local Girl Scout troop sells more cookies online this season

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s cookie season and the Girl Scouts are still finding ways to reach their customers, even during the pandemic.

Since January, people have been able to break open their favorite flavors, from Thin Mints to Samoas and every creation in between.

But for Girl Scout Troop 94 in Vinton, your sweet tooth is helping them learn valuable lessons.

“For me if I wanted to create my own business I am going to have to learn how to talk to people,” Natalie said.

Natalie is a cadet in Troop 94 and has been selling cookies for the last three years. However, the Girl Scouts have been in the cookie business for generations.

“I was a Brownie, mostly we did door to door at that time,” Troop Leader Alesha Rourke said.

But now these young entrepreneurs are reaching customers in new ways.

“We currently have one girl who actually had someone from Utah who ordered and had cookies shipped to her,” Rourke said.

That’s because this year, getting your hands on one of those cookie boxes is just a few clicks away.

“The girls can either deliver or they can have them shipped to them,” Rourke said.

The online process isn’t new, but this year troops are using it more because of the pandemic.

“Out of the 1,000 boxes of cookies we have already purchased to sell, we have sold probably about half or three quarters of those to online customers,” Rourke said.

Those numbers show the girls they can overcome the challenges thrown their way.

“Now they are learning to adapt to other activities in their life so that when change does hit them it is not as big an effect, and they can handle it,” Rourke said.

Lessons that are building confidence, and nothing is sweeter than that.

To find a cookie booth near you or to order online you can check out the Girl Scout’s cookie finder website.

