Lynchburg police, family call for community help following homicide

Samantha Robinson's mother Jill Rice speaks Tuesday, asking for people to provide information...
Samantha Robinson's mother Jill Rice speaks Tuesday, asking for people to provide information and be accountable.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Less than two weeks ago, Lynchburg police responded to 12th and Kemper Streets for a malicious wounding call.

That call turned into a homicide after 28-year-old Samantha Robinson died at a hospital. She was shot while driving down 12th Street.

Police and family came together Tuesday to rally for justice.

“Only thing I want is justice for my daughter and my grandson,” said Jill Rice, Robinson’s mother.

Rice stood by her grandson Carlos, calling for people to be accountable for their actions.

“Just turn yourself in is the only thing I’m asking. Just turn yourself in for justice and my grandbaby,” said Rice.

Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema also shared more details Tuesday.

He says they’re now looking for two juveniles who might have information.

“We’ve spoken with their parents and at this time their parents do not know their whereabouts. These individuals are Kevon McDaniel, age 15 of Lynchburg, and Zyquarius Sims, age 16 of Lynchburg,” said Zuidema.

Zuidema says others know about the incident but still need to come forward. He says it makes it difficult to solve the situation without help.

“It’s hard to piece a lot of this information together when we don’t have folks who we know have information and are not coming forward to share that information with us,” said Zuidema, noting people can remain anonymous if they choose to reach out to police.

“So anybody know anything, just please come forward for my baby, me and my grandson and my family,” said Rice.

