More vaccines coming into and being distributed in the RCAHD

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine [FILE](WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A glimmer of light at the end of what can seem like a never-ending tunnel.

“We now actually have more people vaccinated than have had COVID, in the RCAHD (Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts), and that difference is going to continue to get wider and wider as we vaccinate more people,” said Dr. Cynthia Morrow Tuesday.

This has a lot to do with a push that occurred last week to use reserved second doses of the vaccine, as first doses.

The phrasing Dr. Morrow used was “just in time delivery,” meaning doses were used as quickly as possible. And while that means more arms with shots, that also means less control over having enough doses for pre-planned clinics.

“That puts us in a precarious and anxiety provoking situation because if there’s any delay in just in time, we’re gonna have to cancel a clinic. I know at the beginning of this I said I always had enough on Fridays to cover the first clinic of the following week. That is not the case. Our goal is to get as close to zero vaccines on shelves by the end of each week.”

The numbers from this past week are more promising, but there is still a very long ways to go. According to Morrow, over 25,000 people have used the VDH survey link to register for a vaccine and have not received one yet.

“In a 24-hour period we may get 3,000-4,000 new registrants,” said Dr. Morrow.

Currently appointment only clinics are happening three times per week Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at both the Berglund Center and the Salem Civic Center for people who fall into either Phase 1a or Phase 1b.

