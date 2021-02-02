Advertisement

Police searching social media accounts of Roanoke shooting victim

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have obtained a search warrant to search social media accounts belonging to a man who was shot last week.

Police were notified of a man with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue SW the evening of January 27. The man was found with what they say appeared to be non-life-threatening wounds, and he was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for treatment.

The man gave police multiple accounts of what happened, including a version in which he said he talked to another man about his tattoo business via Facebook, and they agreed to meet on the 800 block of Hunt Avenue, where he says he was shot.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.

