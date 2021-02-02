Advertisement

Pulaski Police Department makes $3,000 donation to TG Howard Community Center

The funds will be used to help with TG Howard’s building fund and youth programs.
The funds will be used to help with TG Howard's building fund and youth programs.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police Department has made a $3,000 donation to the TG Howard Community Center.

The department raised the proceeds through its No Shave November.

Their campaign did so well, it continued through December.

“We are just truly truly grateful for our Police Department and how well we work together as a community and that’s the way it should be done,” said Janet Johnson, a board member at TG Howard Community Center.

The fund will be used to assist in TG Howard’s building fund and community youth programs.

Members of the organization say they are grateful to have a good relationship with their police department.

