Advertisement

Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for 2020 Roanoke killing

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has pleaded guilty to killing another man.

Camron Williams entered the plea to voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to ten years in prison, to be suspended after he serves five years and four months.

Williams was originally charged with murder for the January 2020 shooting death of Nasion Brewer in the 1800 block of Gandy Drive NW.

Two felony charges, use of firearm in commission of a felony and possession of firearm by a felon, were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Amanda Chase
Sen. Amanda Chase files civil rights complaint against Virginia Senate
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police release name of man who died in Roanoke shooting; vehicle searched
Strong winds return Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 30-50mph.
Wind Advisories issued; Gusts top 40mph at times Tuesday
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

The EDA says they want to attract more businesses to the Amelon Commerce Center by making the...
Economic Development Authority of Amherst County looks to improve Amelon Commerce Center
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Samantha Robinson's mother Jill Rice speaks Tuesday, asking for people to provide information...
Lynchburg police, family call for community help following homicide
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school