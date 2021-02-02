Suspect pleads guilty, sentenced to prison for 2020 Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has pleaded guilty to killing another man.

Camron Williams entered the plea to voluntary manslaughter, and was sentenced to ten years in prison, to be suspended after he serves five years and four months.

Williams was originally charged with murder for the January 2020 shooting death of Nasion Brewer in the 1800 block of Gandy Drive NW.

Two felony charges, use of firearm in commission of a felony and possession of firearm by a felon, were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea.

