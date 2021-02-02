T.G. Howard Center holding drawings for books highlighting Black History

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) -Monday marks the first day of Black History Month and at Pulaski’s T.G. Howard Center your child could win a free book highlighting influential men and women.

The books are called “Little Legends” written by a UVA grad on the men and women who were instrumental in our country’s history. They are written in an approachable style for elementary and middle school aged children to understand.

“At the T.G. Howard Center we look at every month as Black History Month because Black History is American History,” said Board Member Guy Smith. “The reason for this month is so people get exposed to people they may not have ever gotten exposed to before.”

Drawings are on Wednesdays and you can submit your child’s name as many times as you want by messaging the center’s Facebook page or sending them an email at tghoward1965@gmail.com.Monday marks the first day of Black History Month and at Pulaski’s T.G. Howard Center your child could win a free book highlighting influential men and women.

The books are called “Little Legends” written by a UVA grad on the men and women who were instrumental in our country’s history. They are written in an approachable style for elementary and middle school aged children to understand.

“At the T.G. Howard Center we look at every month as Black History Month because Black History is American History,” said Board Member Guy Smith. “The reason for this month is so people get exposed to people they may not have ever gotten exposed to before.”

Drawings are on Wednesdays and you can submit your child’s name as many times as you want by messaging the center’s Facebook page or sending them an email at tghoward1965@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.