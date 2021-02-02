Advertisement

Virginia dentists prepare to join vaccination effort

Dentists say they are ready to do their part to help vaccinate Virginians.
Dentists say they are ready to do their part to help vaccinate Virginians.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia will need thousands of health professionals to vaccinate millions of people, and Vinton dentist Dr. Sarah Wilson says she’s ready to lend a hand.

“We’re used to giving injections every day, so it’s something that we’re certainly capable of doing,” Wilson told WDBJ7. “And we really want to help out, work with our health care partners and help get people protected.”

Emergency legislation that’s advancing in the General Assembly will expand the pool of trained professionals who are available to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Dental Association represents about 4,000 dentists across the state, and the President, Dr. Frank Iuorno says many of them will step up when the legislation is approved.

“We can’t all flood our primary care doctors’ front doors when the vaccine is available,” Iuorno said in an interview Monday, “so we’re going to need other allied health professionals to deliver the vaccine. Dentists are integral in their communities. They are trusted health care professionals and if it just offers another site for patients to go and get a vaccine, by all means, we’re ready and willing to do that.”

House Bill 2333 passed with amendments in the State Senate. The vote Monday afternoon was unanimous. And Governor Northam could sign it this week.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Slick roads likely due to freezing rain and fog.
Spotty snow showers, freezing fog possible tonight
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police investigating fatal shooting at NW Roanoke apartment complex
SW Virginia Snow
Let’s see your snow photos!
I-95 Crash in Hanover County
State Police respond to hundreds of crashes during snowy Sunday
Drug ring investigation nets more pleas, sentencings

Latest News

Wind Advisories are active Tuesday into Wednesday for strong gusts along with low wind chills.
Monday, February 1 - Evening FastCast
Students in Wise County receive new high-speed internet service delivered by satellite.
Wise County students connect with new Starlink internet service
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police release name of man who died in shooting Sunday morning at NW Roanoke apartment complex
New parking spots are available in the 800 block of Main Street as well as 10th Street.
Portions of Lynchburg’s Main Street Renewal Project open for parking, enforcement begins