Advertisement

Virginia Tech to waive students’ transportation fee, Town of Blacksburg helps

The university says it is because of CARES Act funding Blacksburg received to help support...
The university says it is because of CARES Act funding Blacksburg received to help support transit services.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At Virginia Tech, some students may be getting a bit of financial relief this semester.

The town of Blacksburg was able to offset Virginia Tech’s spring semester payment for Transit Services.

This means full time students may not have to pay the mandatory $96 Transportation Service Fee this spring.

Full-time students enrolled currently pay $96 per semester for the mandatory Transportation Services Fee, which gives students unlimited Blacksburg Transit (BT) bus service and supports other transportation programs at the university.

“It would just simply come across sort of like a credit card bill when you return an item to a store, you’re given a credit for the purchase,” said Mark Owczarski, the assistant vice president for university relations at Virginia Tech.

Tech and Blacksburg agreed to a contract revision, which allows Virginia Tech to provide one semester of relief to students in the form of not having to pay the mandatory Transportation Services Fee for the spring semester.

“It was the right thing to do to continue to pass it forward to our students,” said Owczarski

The university says this is possible because of their long-standing partnership with the town, but also due to CARES Act funding Blacksburg received to support the transit during the pandemic.

“So many students and families have been impacted we hope that this $96 credit will just go a little ways--- making and lightening that financial burden for students and families.” said Owczarski

Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors would first need to vote and approve a resolution allowing the university to wave the fee. If approved, the relief will take the form of a credit on a student’s spring semester bill.

The board will discuss the fee no later than its March 21-22 meeting.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Amanda Chase
Sen. Amanda Chase files civil rights complaint against Virginia Senate
Incident at Afton Gardens apartment complex in NW Roanoke
Police release name of man who died in Roanoke shooting; vehicle searched
Strong winds return Tuesday and Wednesday with gusts 30-50mph.
Wind Advisories issued; Gusts top 40mph at times Tuesday
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

An historic photo of a segregated class in the Lexington school system.
Contributions of educators of color remembered
Virginia Senate passes bill requiring in-person school
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy
A 17-year-old has found his passion during the pandemic, deciding to take over the family farm...
Blacksburg 17-year-old finds farming future during pandemic