Virginia Tech to waive students’ transportation fee, Town of Blacksburg helps

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At Virginia Tech, some students may be getting a bit of financial relief this semester.

The town of Blacksburg was able to offset Virginia Tech’s spring semester payment for Transit Services.

This means full time students may not have to pay the mandatory $96 Transportation Service Fee this spring.

Full-time students enrolled currently pay $96 per semester for the mandatory Transportation Services Fee, which gives students unlimited Blacksburg Transit (BT) bus service and supports other transportation programs at the university.

“It would just simply come across sort of like a credit card bill when you return an item to a store, you’re given a credit for the purchase,” said Mark Owczarski, the assistant vice president for university relations at Virginia Tech.

Tech and Blacksburg agreed to a contract revision, which allows Virginia Tech to provide one semester of relief to students in the form of not having to pay the mandatory Transportation Services Fee for the spring semester.

“It was the right thing to do to continue to pass it forward to our students,” said Owczarski

The university says this is possible because of their long-standing partnership with the town, but also due to CARES Act funding Blacksburg received to support the transit during the pandemic.

“So many students and families have been impacted we hope that this $96 credit will just go a little ways--- making and lightening that financial burden for students and families.” said Owczarski

Virginia Tech’s Board of Visitors would first need to vote and approve a resolution allowing the university to wave the fee. If approved, the relief will take the form of a credit on a student’s spring semester bill.

The board will discuss the fee no later than its March 21-22 meeting.

