Virginia’s COVID positivity rate continues to decrease Tuesday

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 510,380 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, February 2, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,740 from the 507,640 reported Monday, a smaller increase than the 2,861 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 873,468 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from Monday’s 843,230.

5,281,726 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with an 11.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 11.7% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 6,517 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from Monday’s 6,474.

2,473 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from Monday’s count of 2,446.

40,673 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

