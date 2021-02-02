When snow falls, reservations rise for ski resorts

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At Snowshoe Mountain West Virginia this week, it’s strap in, lock in, and enjoy that Southern rarity: fresh powder.

“It really fells more like west coast skiing, which is really the best compliment I can give,” said Chris Kuzniewski.

Kuzniewski, on vacation with family from Virginia Beach, said this weekend the sometimes icy slopes have been replaced with perfect conditions.

“Perfect timing, great snow,” he said.

That great snow is like a dinner bell for skiers across the Southeast, according to Snowshoe’s PR manager Shawn Cassell

“Get it while the getting’s good right?,” said Cassell. “We definitely see a big surge in business, and this mid-week will be busy because of the snow we’re getting right now”

But more guests, and more snow, mean snowshoe’s grounds crews have to put their backs into their work.

“We embrace the extra work the snow brings,” said Cassell.

Top of the to do list, according to Cassell? Snow removal.

“All the parking lots, the roads, the village, even the loading and unloading areas of the chairlifts. There’s a lot of shoveling going on the mornings after a snowfall,” he said.

Other teams rumble to life on the slopes themselves, using multi-ton grooming machines keeping some runs, especially those moderate greens and blues, clear.

“Powder can be difficult for beginners to ski in for sure. But you also got to make sure you’ve got to leave a few of the black diamond trails ungroomed, so if you groom too much your die-hards will get mad at you,” said Cassell.

At the end of the day, guests like Chris Kuzniewski say all that hard work pays off.

“It’s fantastic. It’s softer, it’s more fun, and it’s just been a more pleasant experience for the whole family,” he said.

