Advertisement

Additional guest hosts added to “Jeopardy!” roster

'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron...
'Jeopardy' has announced a slate of guest hosts, including Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Aaron Rodgers and Mayim Bialik.(Jeopardy!)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ/”Jeopardy!” Release) - Several more guest hosts have been added to the “Jeopardy!” game show lineup, in the wake of November’s death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

“The Dr. Oz Show” host Dr. Mehmet Oz, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, “Today Show” anchor Savannah Guthrie and CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta are now on the roster, though specific dates have not been announced for each.

The show will make a donation to a charity of each guest host’s choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants who compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” said Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards.

Jeopardy!’s “Greatest of All Time” contestant and consulting producer Ken Jennings can currently be seen acting as host. His run will be followed by Richards, former “Today Show” anchor Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “Go Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik.

“Jeopardy!” airs each weeknight at 7:30 on WDBJ7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
When could you get a $1,400 check?
CVS Health to administer COVID-19 vaccines in some Virginia locations
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse
Courtesy Liberty University
Liberty president responds to snowball fight controversy

Latest News

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019.
Singer Morgan Wallen suspended from label after racial slur
Salem VA taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for veterans
A VDOT crew spared the life of one snowman while plowing the roads.
VDOT crew spares Farmville snowman
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and...
COVID variant identified again in northwest Virginia