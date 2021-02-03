Additional guest hosts added to “Jeopardy!” roster

(WDBJ/”Jeopardy!” Release) - Several more guest hosts have been added to the “Jeopardy!” game show lineup, in the wake of November’s death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

“The Dr. Oz Show” host Dr. Mehmet Oz, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, “Today Show” anchor Savannah Guthrie and CNN medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta are now on the roster, though specific dates have not been announced for each.

The show will make a donation to a charity of each guest host’s choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants who compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

“We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity,” said Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards.

Jeopardy!’s “Greatest of All Time” contestant and consulting producer Ken Jennings can currently be seen acting as host. His run will be followed by Richards, former “Today Show” anchor Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “Go Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and former “Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik.

“Jeopardy!” airs each weeknight at 7:30 on WDBJ7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.