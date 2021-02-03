Advertisement

AMBER Alert canceled after Chesapeake, VA baby found safe

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 3-month-old abducted out of Chesapeake.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has canceled an AMBER Alert, saying the child has been found safe.

EARLIER: An AMBER Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse for a baby abducted out of Chesapeake at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

3-month-old Vanessa Dasilva was last seen at 3408 Western Branch Boulevard. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2-foot-1-inch tall and weighs 13 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and white Minnie Mouse jumpsuit.

Vanessa is believed to have been taken by a Black man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes. He was last seen driving a 2017 gray Hyundai Tucson, with Virginia tag VXX-1085.

Vanessa is believed to be in extreme danger.

For more information, contact the City of Chesapeake Police Department at 757-494-1110 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts. If you see Vanessa, call 911.

