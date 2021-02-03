AMBER Alert canceled after Chesapeake, VA baby found safe

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police has canceled an AMBER Alert, saying the child has been found safe.

EARLIER: An AMBER Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police and the Virginia Missing Children Clearinghouse for a baby abducted out of Chesapeake at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday.

3-month-old Vanessa Dasilva was last seen at 3408 Western Branch Boulevard. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 2-foot-1-inch tall and weighs 13 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink and white Minnie Mouse jumpsuit.

The Virginia State Police has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the City of Chesapeake Police Department, For further information contact the City of Chesapeake Police Department at 757-494-1110 or visit https://t.co/Uz6uW7XWtV pic.twitter.com/gvM7vySlqE — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) February 3, 2021

Vanessa is believed to have been taken by a Black man wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and white shoes. He was last seen driving a 2017 gray Hyundai Tucson, with Virginia tag VXX-1085.

Vanessa is believed to be in extreme danger.

For more information, contact the City of Chesapeake Police Department at 757-494-1110 or visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts. If you see Vanessa, call 911.

