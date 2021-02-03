Advertisement

Amherst County administration approves funds for trail extension

The extension will stem from the current trail at Riveredge Park.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Board of Supervisors approved funds Tuesday to go toward an outdoor project.

Those funds will go toward a trail extension at Riveredge Park. The county was awarded a state grant of $264,000 for the project while it put up $66,000 for it.

An asphalt trail extension of about 500 feet will be completed.

That extension is part of a project to connect to the James River Heritage Trail.

Part of that trail runs from Amherst County into Lynchburg City.

